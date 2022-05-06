Who's Hiring?
Ascension Academy sends nine Cardinals to TAPPS State track and field meet, San Jac qualifies six

By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ascension Academy Cardinals left for the TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) State track and field meet on Thursday.

Nine Cardinals qualified for the State meet, eight girls and one boy. Ascension Academy’s lone boy, freshman Elijah Lara, will compete in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles.

”It’s fun. I’m stoked. I’m really worried I guess,” said Lara. “Nervous, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.. I do really good in-between at 3-stepping. I just enjoy how anything can happen. Someone can hit a hurdle and the race will just change completely.”

Junior Abi Stubby-Kern is looking to improver her long distance times from last year’s meet.

“Last year I was recovering from an injury,” said Stubby-Kern. “This year I think I can actually take it and hopefully better my time. I want to break 12:30 for the two-mile and break a 6 for the mile.”

The State Championships start Friday, May 6 and end Saturday at Panther Stadium at Midway ISD.

ASCENSION ACADEMY 2A STATE QUALIFIERS

Elijah Lara - 110m Hurdles and 300m Hurdles

Gabbie Parker - Triple Jump, 100, 4x100, 4x400

Abi Stubby-Kern - 3200 and 1600

Mia Crawford - High Jump, 300H, 4x400

Veronica Portillo - 4x100 and 4x400

Jennie Smith - 4x400

Trinity Chambers - 4x100

Amryn Cowen - 4x100

Sophia Hall - Relays Alternate

SAN JACINTO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3A STATE QUALIFIERS

Audrey Lane - Long Jump, Triple Jump, 100 and 200

Caroline Karr - 800, 1600 and 3200

Rachel Neuman - 100m Hurdles

Peyton Smith - 400

Brandon Jones - Pole Vault

Hudson Cunningham - 3200

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

