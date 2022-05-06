Ascension Academy sends nine Cardinals to TAPPS State track and field meet, San Jac qualifies six
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ascension Academy Cardinals left for the TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) State track and field meet on Thursday.
Nine Cardinals qualified for the State meet, eight girls and one boy. Ascension Academy’s lone boy, freshman Elijah Lara, will compete in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles.
”It’s fun. I’m stoked. I’m really worried I guess,” said Lara. “Nervous, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.. I do really good in-between at 3-stepping. I just enjoy how anything can happen. Someone can hit a hurdle and the race will just change completely.”
Junior Abi Stubby-Kern is looking to improver her long distance times from last year’s meet.
“Last year I was recovering from an injury,” said Stubby-Kern. “This year I think I can actually take it and hopefully better my time. I want to break 12:30 for the two-mile and break a 6 for the mile.”
The State Championships start Friday, May 6 and end Saturday at Panther Stadium at Midway ISD.
ASCENSION ACADEMY 2A STATE QUALIFIERS
Elijah Lara - 110m Hurdles and 300m Hurdles
Gabbie Parker - Triple Jump, 100, 4x100, 4x400
Abi Stubby-Kern - 3200 and 1600
Mia Crawford - High Jump, 300H, 4x400
Veronica Portillo - 4x100 and 4x400
Jennie Smith - 4x400
Trinity Chambers - 4x100
Amryn Cowen - 4x100
Sophia Hall - Relays Alternate
SAN JACINTO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3A STATE QUALIFIERS
Audrey Lane - Long Jump, Triple Jump, 100 and 200
Caroline Karr - 800, 1600 and 3200
Rachel Neuman - 100m Hurdles
Peyton Smith - 400
Brandon Jones - Pole Vault
Hudson Cunningham - 3200
