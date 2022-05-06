Amarillo, Canyon school districts name 2021-2022 teachers of the year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Metro school districts near Amarillo have announced winners for the teachers of the year award.

On Friday morning, Amarillo Independent School District named Tiffany Ryals as the Teacher of the Year and Rhonda Obenhaus as the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Ryals is a third grade teacher at Humphrey’s Highland Elementary and Obenhaus teaches advanced culinary arts in the School of Culinary Arts at AmTech Career Academy.

The Amarillo ISD winners will compete for Regional 16 Teacher of the Year.

On Tuesday, April 26, Canyon Independent School District named Kristi Van Winkle from Lakeview Elementary as Elementary District Teacher of the Year and Aly Harmon from Canyon Junior High as the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

The AISD winners were announced Friday morning at the annual Lamar Lively Teacher of the Year Breakfast and teachers who were recognized each received a glass block and poster symbolic of their accomplishment at the campus level.

Canyon ISD winners were announced in the Conference Center at Happy State Bank Stadium.

Last year’s AISD’s winners, Teacher of the Year Gayla Martin and 2020-2021 Secondary Teacher of the Year Heather Blythe-Yaws, spoke on how important it is for teachers to hang on during the recent hard times.

Martin and Blyth-Yaws said teachers have the unique privilege and responsibility of educating all professions.

“I’m grateful for our teachers who are in the halls and classrooms of our 55 campuses every day,” said AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis. “You are indeed the face and the heart of our district. During this special week, I think about the dedication and love for the profession that it takes to be a teacher in our world today.”

