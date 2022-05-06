4 Amarillo restaurant to host fundraisers for Special Olympics next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four Amarillo restaurants are raising money for the Special Olympics Texas starting next week.
Bubba’s 33, Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of all sales on designated days.
Here is the schedule for the fundraisers:
- Bubba’s 33, 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on May 9, located at 2803 W. I-40.
- Texas Roadhouse, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on May 10, located at 2805 W. I-40.
- Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q Haven, all day on May 11, located at 6723 S. Western St.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes, all day on May 12, located at 2303 S. Georgia St.
