2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash at 34th and Lipscomb in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say two people are dead after a crash at 34th Avenue and Lipscomb Street.

Officers responded to the scene just before Noon.

Two cars were driving west on 34th and crashed, causing both to roll.

Two passengers in one of the cars died on the scene.

One person from that car was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The people in other car suffered minor injuries.

Traffic has been blocked in all directions.

