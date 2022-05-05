United Supermarket not confirming reports on New Market Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local real estate company reported in print and online Wednesday that a United Market Street grocery store would open soon in southwest Amarillo, but that doesn’t appear to be a settled question.

United supermarkets spokeswoman Nancy Sharp said the company has owned undeveloped property in Amarillo for several years and we continues to evaluate opportunities for expansion.

The company has owned land at South Coulter Street and Hollywood Road for some time.

