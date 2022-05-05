Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

United Supermarket not confirming reports on New Market Street

By Kevin Welch
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local real estate company reported in print and online Wednesday that a United Market Street grocery store would open soon in southwest Amarillo, but that doesn’t appear to be a settled question.

United supermarkets spokeswoman Nancy Sharp said the company has owned undeveloped property in Amarillo for several years and we continues to evaluate opportunities for expansion.

The company has owned land at South Coulter Street and Hollywood Road for some time.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

Another Chance House with BBQ and LIVE MUSIC
Another Chance house hosting an open house event this Saturday
The Clovis Police Department said 18-year-old Alex Casanova died of injuries from the crash.
Motorcyclist killed in Thursday morning wreck in Clovis
Benton Park Improvement Project
The City of Amarillo begins improvements on Benton Park
The annual event is a learning program that teaches children how to start, own and operate...
Nearly 3 dozen lemonade stands to hit Amarillo this weekend
City Church Amarillo
City Church looking for donations after break-ins and vandalism at Youth Center