Texas Panhandle Mustang Club hosting Ford Fun Day this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Mustang Club is setting up to host a ‘Ford Fun Day’ car show this weekend.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Gene Messer Ford.

The non-profit club is raising money to purchase bikes for children in CPS custody.

They will be donating to the High Plains Food Bank, including The Rainbow Room Fund.

