Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Rescuers: Man pulled to safety after trapped in grain bin for hours

Person pulled from a grain bin in Kentucky after hours-long rescue. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman, Jamee French and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Rescuers were dealing with a person stuck in a grain bin in Kentucky for several hours on Wednesday.

WFIE reports fire officials said a man, later identified as Doug Omer, became trapped in one of his own farm bins at around noon.

Officials said he hit a hot spot, a pocket of air under the grain that can suck a person down, when he was inside.

Crews said they were initially planning to cut a hole in the bin, but instead, they used a vacuum to get the grain out from around Omer and eventually rescued him at about 4:30 p.m.

Omer’s daughter said her dad was conscious and breathing while crews worked to get him free. Omer was transported to a local hospital by a medical helicopter after the rescue.

Officials said another person was also briefly trapped up to his knees while trying to help Omer, but he had to be rescued as crews worked to get Omer.

Rescuers did not immediately share what injuries, if any, Omer suffered in Wednesday’s incident.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

Jamie Avery Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, arson and...
Man charged after trying to set 1-year-old on fire, sheriff says
Many questions remain in the case, including motive and the relationship between the suspect...
Man accused of trying to set infant on fire; another child found hurt
POLICE: 2 kidnapped children from Missouri seen in Amarillo
POLICE: 2 kidnapped children last seen in Amarillo have been found
Passengers on a Carnival Cruise ship say more than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Passengers say more than 100 people test positive for COVID on cruise ship
Kami Collins
Hamlet Elementary School employee awarded National LifeChanger of the Year Award