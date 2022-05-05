Randall County Master Gardeners hosting Annual Plant Sale this Saturday
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Master Gardeners will be hosting a plant sale this Saturday on May 7.
The event will start at 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at W. Amarillo Blvd.
“Our annual Plant Sale supports our non-profit organization to provide education for local school children, Master Gardener Training classes, Gardening with the Masters, and the TriState Fair,” said Ginger Porter, President, Randall County Master Gardeners.
The Annual Plant Sale will have the following items:
- 10″ Hanging Baskets
- Color Bowls filled with Annuals
- Painted Cedar Flower Boxes planted with Geraniums
- Hypertufa Hexagon Planters with Succulents
- Plants donated by Master Gardeners including tubers, bulbs, vegetables, flowers, and seeds.
Non-plant items for sale include:
- Soil Moisture Probes
- Tomato Cages, Mason Bee Houses
- Garden Art
