Randall County Master Gardeners hosting Annual Plant Sale this Saturday

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Master Gardeners will be hosting a plant sale this Saturday on May 7.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at W. Amarillo Blvd.

“Our annual Plant Sale supports our non-profit organization to provide education for local school children, Master Gardener Training classes, Gardening with the Masters, and the TriState Fair,” said Ginger Porter, President, Randall County Master Gardeners.

The Annual Plant Sale will have the following items:

10″ Hanging Baskets

Color Bowls filled with Annuals

Painted Cedar Flower Boxes planted with Geraniums

Hypertufa Hexagon Planters with Succulents

Plants donated by Master Gardeners including tubers, bulbs, vegetables, flowers, and seeds.

Non-plant items for sale include:

Soil Moisture Probes

Tomato Cages, Mason Bee Houses

Garden Art

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.