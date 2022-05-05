Public invited to National Day of Prayer event this evening in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to participate in the National Day of Prayer this evening in downtown Amarillo.

The event is Thursday, May 5, at 7:00 p.m. at the Potter County Court House, located at 500 S. Fillmore St. in Amarillo.

Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair and the event is in English and Spanish.

The event is hosted by pastors wives of America and area churches.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.