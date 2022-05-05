Potter County officials search for man wanted for indecency with a child
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Officials identified the man as 22-year-old Blain Michael Whitfield.
He is described as six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
