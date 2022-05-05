Potter County officials search for man wanted for indecency with a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Officials identified the man as 22-year-old Blain Michael Whitfield.

He is described as six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Blain Whitfield Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.