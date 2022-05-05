POLICE: 2 kidnapped children last seen in Amarillo have been found

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police say the two previously kidnapped endangered children have been located and are safe.

Authorities say the kidnappers have also been located and taken into custody.

According to officials, on April 26, 2-year-old Greyson Heins and a baby named Arabella Heins were last seen at the Walmart on I-40 and Grand.

Officials say the children will be medically cleared and will be returned to their guardians.

