Oklahoma authorities asking for help to solve 1984 cold case

BOISE CITY, Oklahoma (KFDA) - Oklahoma authorities are asking for help in solving a 1984 homicide of a man who was stabbed to death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said on May 5, 1984, James Bourk left his home in the morning between 4:00 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. to go to work in Boise City.

He was later found lying on the floor of the Bourk Hardware Store.

Officials said he was stabbed to death.

If anyone has information on this unsolved homicide, call OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email at tips@osbi.ok.gov

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said on May 5, 1984, James Bourk left his home in the morning between 4:00 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. to go to work in Boise City. (OSBI)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.