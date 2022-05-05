Who's Hiring?
Nearly 3 dozen lemonade stands to hit Amarillo this weekend

The annual event is a learning program that teaches children how to start, own and operate...
The annual event is a learning program that teaches children how to start, own and operate their own business.(Pixabay/MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo children in the local area will become entrepreneurs on Saturday, May 7, on Lemonade Day.

The event will consist of 35 lemonade stands in the city and is conducted by Happy State Bank and Amarillo Independent School District.

The annual event is a learning program that teaches children how to start, own and operate their own business.

To learn more and to look at all the locations, go here.

