Motorcyclist killed in Thursday morning wreck in Clovis

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico officials said one man was killed Thursday morning in a motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Clovis.

The Clovis Police Department said 18-year-old Alex Casanova died of injuries from the crash.

Thursday morning about 8:35 am., Clovis first responders were called out to the intersection of 7th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard for a wreck involving a GMC Yukon and a motorcycle.

Officers found the Yukon in the intersection and the motorcycle on the ground west of the Yukon.

The motorcyclist, Casanova, was also on the ground at the front of the Yukon.

He was taken by ambulance to the Plains Regional Medical Center and later died of his injuries.

The CPD Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

The driver of the Yukon is cooperating with the investigation.

