Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old, hits him with car when he ran

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was arrested this week and is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child that happened in August 2021.

According to the police report, a woman called 911 around 1 a.m. on August 8 saying she found her boyfriend in bed with her 7-year-old.

The boyfriend has been identified in the police report as 29-year-old Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona. In the Lubbock County Detention Center, his name is listed as Orlando Delmer-Ortiz.

When the woman called 911, she started yelling, “what are you doing to her?” She then told the dispatcher she needed an officer at her home. She said, “I just found my man, huh, whoever lives with me, naked in the bed with my daughter.” She continues with, “please hurry, he’s running away, please hurry.”

When the dispatcher asked, “And he’s your boyfriend?” The woman responded, “He’s supposed to be, but you hurry up or I’m going to kill him. I’m going to f*****g kill him. Please hurry, please hurry. I’m fixing to kill him, hurry please, please hurry, please f*****g hurry. He’s jumping the fence. He’s f*****g jumping the fence. Hurry.”

The 911 call-taker asked what his name is. The woman said, “It’s Delmer, he’s from Honduras.”

The 911 call-taker heard the woman tell the child to get in the car. The dispatcher asked if the child was ok. The woman said, “Yes, I got home just on time.”

She told the 911 call-taker she was following the male and, “I’m not going to deal with it.”

Then the 911 call-taker heard a loud sound that sounded like something was hit and then a little girl started screaming and crying. The dispatcher heard someone say, “Please get an ambulance.”

When asked why, the woman said, “He’s in the alley, he just got in front of my car. He just got in front of my car, sir.”

The 911 call-taker asked, “Did you just hit him?”

The woman said, “Yes, he jumped right in front of my car, he jumped right in front of my car, sir.”

She said he was passed out drunk, but he was okay, and she was ok. The call ended.

When 911 called her back, she said Licona was moving and talking.

She told the 911 call-taker what kind of vehicle she was in then she was heard saying, “What were you thinking Orlando?” Then she told the child, “You shouldn’t have to go through that situation. You’re okay, you’re okay, he’s okay too, the ambulance is coming.”

She then said, “Orlando, lay down, lay down, lay down. Why? Answer me. What were you doing? What were you doing? What were you doing?”

The 911 call-taker kept trying to get information from the woman to see where they were located, and the call ended.

The 911 caller called her back three other times, but she did not answer.

In March, investigators were assigned to the case. The woman agreed to bring the child to be forensically interviewed for the assault case. The child gave specific details about the assault.

In April, police attempted to interview Licona about the sexual abuse investigation. The police reports show he repeatedly refused to show up to scheduled meetings with the investigator.

The case was presented to the criminal district attorney’s office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Licona and on May 3, 2022, he was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is held without bond for an immigration customs enforcement detainer.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.