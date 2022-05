AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a man wanted for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

According to officials, Blain Michael Whitfield has been taken into custody.

***UPDATE*** Blain Whitfield has been located and taken in custody for his warrants. ***Original Release*** Amarillo... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, May 5, 2022

