Hamlet Elementary School employee awarded National LifeChanger of the Year Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Hamlet Elementary School employee was awarded the National LifeChanger of the Year award out of 850 nominees across the country.

Kami Collins was awarded the one of the winners of 18 out of 850 nominations for K-12 school employees from across the country.

Collins received a $3,000 prize,which will be awarded as a $1,500 individual prize and a $1,500 donation to a nonprofit of her choice.

“I understand how it feels to live paycheck to paycheck, but for some kids, that is a luxury. I want my students to see the value of education. As often as I can, I share my story, hopes, and dreams so my students know they, too, can achieve greatness with their education,” said Kami Collins.

