Four home runs serve up 11-3 Sod Poodles victory over RockHounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jorge Barrosa, Jancarlos Cintron, Leandro Cedeno and Ti’Quan Forbes deliver home runs in game two of the Sod Poodles (13-10) series against the Midland RockHounds (10-13).

Forbes led the way going 3-4 at the plate with 1 RBI and 2 runs, but it was Barrosa’s 3-run dinger in the bottom of the first that gave the Sod Poodles an early 4-0 lead.

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis started on the hill and record his second win of the season. Jarvis lasted five innings while dishing out 7 k’s and allowing 4 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks and a home run.

Game three of the Oil Pan Cup Rivalry series is set for 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN and the Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo for Cinco de Mayo. The Soddies are riding a two-game winning streak.

The Sod Poodles (13-10) are now one game back from tying up the lead in the Texas League South with the Frisco Roughriders (14-9).

