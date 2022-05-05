Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Four home runs serve up 11-3 Sod Poodles victory over RockHounds

Amarillo improves season record to (13-10)
By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jorge Barrosa, Jancarlos Cintron, Leandro Cedeno and Ti’Quan Forbes deliver home runs in game two of the Sod Poodles (13-10) series against the Midland RockHounds (10-13).

Forbes led the way going 3-4 at the plate with 1 RBI and 2 runs, but it was Barrosa’s 3-run dinger in the bottom of the first that gave the Sod Poodles an early 4-0 lead.

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis started on the hill and record his second win of the season. Jarvis lasted five innings while dishing out 7 k’s and allowing 4 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks and a home run.

Game three of the Oil Pan Cup Rivalry series is set for 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN and the Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo for Cinco de Mayo. The Soddies are riding a two-game winning streak.

The Sod Poodles (13-10) are now one game back from tying up the lead in the Texas League South with the Frisco Roughriders (14-9).

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

Hard work paid off for Amarillo High 2021 grad Prince Malonge. The 6-foot-7 small forward inked...
6-foot-7 small forward Prince Malonge signs with Clarendon College basketball
VIDEO: Four home runs serve up 11-3 Sod Poodles victory over RockHounds
Hard work paid off for Amarillo High 2021 grad Prince Malonge. The 6-foot-7 small forward inked...
VIDEO: 6-foot-7 small forward Prince Malonge signs with Clarendon College basketball
Sod Poodles RHP Justin Lewis improves record to (2-0) after dealing 3 K's and allowing 2 hits...
Sod Poodles win series opener over RockHounds 8-3