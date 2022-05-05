Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Expects A Major Warm Up Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
Quiet weather has returned for awhile with cooler air today behind a front and highs in the 70s. This will quickly change as much warmer air is set to arrive by the weekend. After a cool morning, tomorrow will turn out much warmer than today with upper 80s by afternoon. The heat then builds further for Saturday and Sunday as afternoon heat approaches 100 degrees.

