Doppler Dave Expects A Major Warm Up Ahead
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Quiet weather has returned for awhile with cooler air today behind a front and highs in the 70s. This will quickly change as much warmer air is set to arrive by the weekend. After a cool morning, tomorrow will turn out much warmer than today with upper 80s by afternoon. The heat then builds further for Saturday and Sunday as afternoon heat approaches 100 degrees.
