Clearing, Calming

After severe weather and a cold front on Wednesday, we’re starting Thursday on a chilly and cloudy note, for at least the eastern half of the area. As we go throughout the day, skies will be clearing and we’ll be warming into the 70s for much of the area, with warmer conditions expected the further south you are. Winds will stay northwesterly through the day, eventually turning southerly, ushering in summer-like temps for the weekend.

