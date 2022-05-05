Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clearing, Calming

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After severe weather and a cold front on Wednesday, we’re starting Thursday on a chilly and cloudy note, for at least the eastern half of the area. As we go throughout the day, skies will be clearing and we’ll be warming into the 70s for much of the area, with warmer conditions expected the further south you are. Winds will stay northwesterly through the day, eventually turning southerly, ushering in summer-like temps for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

During severe weather season here in the Panhandle, you’ve likely heard the outdoor warning...
Amarillo OEM: Warning sirens are for more than just tornadoes
KFDA
FIRST ALERT 5/4
Shelden Web Graphic
One Tricky Forecast
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Storms Wednesday