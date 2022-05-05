Who's Hiring?
City of Clovis holding clean-up event on Saturday

Great American Clean-Up
Great American Clean-Up(City of Clovis)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLOVIS, N.M.(KFDA) - The City of Clovis will hold their annual spring clean-up on Saturday.

The cleanup will take place from 8:00 a.m. to noon starting at the parks and recreation department, 500 Sycamore, on May 7.

All ages are welcome to complete and t-shirts, supplies, breakfast and lunch will be provided to volunteers.

Clean-up teams can register online here. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

