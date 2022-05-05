Who's Hiring?
City Church looking for donations after 2 break-ins and vandalism to Youth Center

City Church Amarillo
By Nicole Williams
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City Church is looking for donations after experiencing two break-ins and vandalism to its Youth Center.

Senior Pastor Donnie Lane says they took everything of value including screens and other instruments used for teaching.

Everything left over was ruined, including the floor that resulted in several thousands of dollars in damages.

“It was just destroyed, scattered all over the place. Anything of any value was carried out. It really does make it difficult when you’re already taking responsibility for that many children,” said Donnie Lane.

Supplies were also stolen which the church collected for the children in need to use at the summer camp.

The supplies included sleeping bags, tooth brushes, tooth paste, and other hygiene products.

“When we go to camp for a lot of our kids they don’t have hot water, so going and being able to take a hot shower, having the privacy, being able to put on lotion when you get out of the shower, comb your hair, brushing your teeth and having your own tooth brush. Having a clean bed to sleep in, it really means a lot to them and these are young children too. They are very impressionable,” said Donnie Lane.

The church is still planning on taking all of the children to camp this summer, but are asking for the communities support.

If you are looking to help, the City Church are looking for donations of sleeping bags and hygiene products.

You can also help by sponsoring a child, which costs $250.

For more information and what is needed, contact City Church.

