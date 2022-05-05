City of Amarillo Health Department opening larger clinic on May 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is opening a larger clinic in the city on May 16.

The city of Amarillo said its health department has outgrown its location at 1000 Martin Rd.

Therefore, a new location is opening a couple doors over on Monday, May 16, at 850 Martin Rd.

City officials said this newly remodeled clinical facility will better allow the health department to better serve public health needs.

“We were really fortunate to have a building right next to our old location that meets our needs as APHD continues to grow in the future,” said City of Amarillo Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton. “We had simply run out of space at the old building.”

The new building is 17,061 square feet compared to the old building of 11,632 square feet.

The new clinic will have about 40 city employees, 24 patient rooms, a nurses station and lab space.

The older building at 1000 Martin Rd. will be used for non-clinical services.

“Additional space was our main need,” Stoughton said. “Before the COVID-19 pandemic, our team was out of space. With the addition of staff (some related to COVID and some not), the new building is critical.”

The renovation project costed $1.9 million, but city funds were not used.

The new clinic was funded from a state-administered program.

“Without the new building, APHD would be unable to grow,” Stoughton said. “With the addition, we can now pursue grants expanding both clinical and non-clinical services addressing needs in our community.”

