The City of Amarillo begins improvements on Benton Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the City of Amarillo has started its first out of 14 improvement parks, starting with the Benton Park.

The park will receive a new playground area that is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The improvement project is a $149,969.76 renovation plan that will include a swing set and a merry-go-round.

“The demolition that is going on right now is only going to take a couple of days once we get it demolished, then installation will take another couple of weeks, weather permitting. It’s pretty straight forward as far as getting it done people will be able to see it happening and I think that’s going to be exciting for people to see enhancement and improvement in their neighborhood,” said City Manager Jared Miller.

The next park that will receive infrastructure upgrades funded by the ARPA will be the Mary Hazelwood Park located on NW 4th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

