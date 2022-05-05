Who's Hiring?
6-foot-7 small forward Prince Malonge signs with Clarendon College basketball

By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hard work paid off for Amarillo High 2021 grad Prince Malonge. The 6-foot-7 small forward inked his National Letter of Intent to play for the Clarendon College Bulldogs men’s basketball program.

Malonge never got the opportunity to play high school basketball at Amarillo High. During his junior season he sat out because of the transfer rule and then right before his senior season Malonge broke his ankle.

After training with Austin Turner in the BYC Player Development Program Malonge earned his opportunity to pursue college basketball.

”I mean I would just say for every high school kid we always try to play just to go to the next level, and once you finally get there there’s all the hard work you put in,” said Malonge. “Getting up at 6 a.m. and going to our workouts, so we can finally put it somewhere and it can be shown.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

