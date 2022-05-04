Who's Hiring?
US resumes limited visa processing in Cuba after 4 years

People wait their turns outside the U.S. embassy the day after it reopened its consular...
People wait their turns outside the U.S. embassy the day after it reopened its consular services in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Ramón Espinosa)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAVANA (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Havana has resumed processing visas for Cubans, though on a limited basis, more than four years after stopping consular services on the island amid a hardening of relations.

The resumption comes as the number of Cubans trying to emigrate illegally to United States surges.

A State Department official said that for the time being U.S. officials in Havana will only process visa requests from Cubans who are the parents of U.S. citizens, under a category known as IR-5, and that the Biden administration in the future will evaluate expanding the services to others.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

