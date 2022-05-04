Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine unveils name for equine lab

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine unveiled the name of its equine skills lab today.

The event honored the Allsup Family Charitable Foundation for the donation of $1 million and the legacy of Allsup Convenience Store founder Lonnie Allsup.

“There’s a real alignment of their values and the purpose and the mission of this school,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec on the donation. “That is to serve rural communities - West Texas, Eastern New Mexico - to support the large animal industry that is important to this part of the state.”

The equine skills lab has been named the Mariposa Station.

“So this clinical skills labs have everything we need to teach students about advanced equine medicine and surgery,” said Guy Loneragan, Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “We are so fortunate to have a state of the art facility like this. What the gift today allows us to do is to take it to the next level.”

The school says the donation will provide veterinary students with world-class hands-on education in horse medicine.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.