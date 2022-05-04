Sod Poodles win series opener over RockHounds 8-3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (12-10) start their six-game Oil Pan Cup rivalry series with an 8-3 win over the Midland RockHounds (10-12) at HODGETOWN.

Sod Poodles outfielder Dominic Fletcher hit his second and third home runs of the season. He led the way at bat with 2 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI. Fletcher holds the second-longest active hitting streak in Double-A at 11 games. He trails Aaron Whitefield (Rocket City, 12 games).

Right-hander Justin Lewis improved his season record to (2-0) after dealing 3 k’s and allowing 2 hits in two innings pitched. Amarillo starter Slade Cecconi lasted four innings throwing 3 k’s and allowing 2 home runs and 5 hits to Midland.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.