Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Sod Poodles win series opener over RockHounds 8-3

RHP Justin Lewis improves to (2-0)
By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (12-10) start their six-game Oil Pan Cup rivalry series with an 8-3 win over the Midland RockHounds (10-12) at HODGETOWN.

Sod Poodles outfielder Dominic Fletcher hit his second and third home runs of the season. He led the way at bat with 2 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI. Fletcher holds the second-longest active hitting streak in Double-A at 11 games. He trails Aaron Whitefield (Rocket City, 12 games).

Right-hander Justin Lewis improved his season record to (2-0) after dealing 3 k’s and allowing 2 hits in two innings pitched. Amarillo starter Slade Cecconi lasted four innings throwing 3 k’s and allowing 2 home runs and 5 hits to Midland.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody
1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery of gas station
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Texas County Sheriff’s...
Man dead after pursuit leading to officer involved shooting in Texas County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

West Texas A&M Equestrian’s Western and Hunt Seat teams are jumping into action for the...
WT only university to qualify Hunt Seat and Western teams to 2022 IHSA National Championship Horse Show
VIDEO: Sod Poodles win series opener over RockHounds 8-3
VIDEO: WT only university to qualify Hunt Seat and Western teams to 2022 IHSA National Championship Horse Show
WT's Eric Ortiz runs home on a dinger scored against LCU baseball.
WT baseball and softball start LSC Championship play