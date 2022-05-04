Who's Hiring?
Scattered Storms Wednesday

By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day Wednesday. Rain and a few storms are more likely across the southern Panhandle early in the day, then across the western Panhandle later in the and into the evening, when severe storms are also more likely. Clearing and nice on Wednesday, then the temperatures rise into the weekend, into the upper 90s!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

