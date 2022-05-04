Who's Hiring?
One Tricky Forecast

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Moisture surging in from the south, paired with an incoming low pressure is cause for concern when it comes to severe weather today. Right now, the main question is when? We’ll watch for thunderstorm development early this morning, anywhere from the 5-10 a.m. window, and any storms that form this morning could bring strong winds and hail with it. If we get development this morning, that could hinder our chances for this evening, if not, storms late in the day could become more robust. A dryline will form up and push east, taking storm development with it, with all severe hazards in play, including tornadoes. Temperature wise, today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with upper-70s likely.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

