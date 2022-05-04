Who's Hiring?
Mom, grandma charged with murder after young child found dead in hotel room, police say

No other information about the situation was released
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A mother and a grandmother are facing first-degree murder charges after a young child was found dead inside a hotel room Monday afternoon, police said.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to the Rodeway Inn and Suites for a welfare check when they found a small child lying dead on the floor inside a room. Investigators said the child appeared extremely malnourished.

Police did not disclose the age of the child.

Police said the child’s mother, 29-year-Chantarica Nasha Matthews, and the child’s grandmother, 50-year-old Inga Torrence Matthews, were inside the room with the child when officers arrived.

Following an investigation, both women were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, and concealment of death. They were both booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and are being held without bond.

