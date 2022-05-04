Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Mom charged with child abuse after kindergartner mistakenly takes THC gummies to school, prosecutor says

Melinda Gaticia was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 6-year-old child took a...
Melinda Gaticia was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 6-year-old child took a package of THC-laced gummies to school, officials said.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By James Paxson, Brianna Owczarzak and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A Michigan mother was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 6-year-old child took a package of THC-laced gummies to school, resulting in four kindergartners being hospitalized, officials said.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, the child took the gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in Vienna Township, about 15 miles north of Flint.

Leyton said the mother, identified as Melinda Gaticia, made her own THC gummies at home and placed them in a Life Savers package. She then left them in reach of her 6-year-old child, who took them to school Friday to share with classmates, Leyton said.

“If you are gonna do edibles, eat gummies, you have to safe keep them,” Leyton said.

In the kindergarten classroom, four students fell ill from the gummies and were hospitalized. Three of the students were discharged the next day, and the fourth student was discharged after two days, according to Clio Area Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears.

Spears said all four students are now back at school.

Gaticia was taken into custody Wednesday after turning herself in. Leyton said the second-degree child abuse charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

Jamie Avery Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, arson and...
Man charged after trying to set 1-year-old on fire, sheriff says
Many questions remain in the case, including motive and the relationship between the suspect...
Man accused of trying to set infant on fire; another child found hurt
POLICE: 2 kidnapped children from Missouri seen in Amarillo
POLICE: 2 kidnapped children last seen in Amarillo have been found
Passengers on a Carnival Cruise ship say more than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Passengers say more than 100 people test positive for COVID on cruise ship
Kami Collins
Hamlet Elementary School employee awarded National LifeChanger of the Year Award