‘Los Graduados’ documentary to be screened at Eastridge Mission Center

Los Graduados
Los Graduados(Family Support Services)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services and the Youth Advisory Committee are screening an award-winning documentary exploring the pressing issues in education today.

The screening of Los Graduados (The Graduates) will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Eastridge Mission Center on Friday.

There will also be a panel discussion with three local professionals to answer questions submitted by youth.

RSVPs can be completed online.

Los Graduados (The Graduates) is a documentary that explores the pressing issues in education today from the perspective...

Posted by Family Support Services on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

