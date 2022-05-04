‘Los Graduados’ documentary to be screened at Eastridge Mission Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services and the Youth Advisory Committee are screening an award-winning documentary exploring the pressing issues in education today.

The screening of Los Graduados (The Graduates) will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Eastridge Mission Center on Friday.

There will also be a panel discussion with three local professionals to answer questions submitted by youth.

RSVPs can be completed online.

