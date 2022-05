AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Cinco De Mayo event at Starlight Ranch Friday.

The event will be 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and tickets are $35 if purchased in advance or $40 at the gate.

Tickets include unlimited fajitas and live music.

To purchase tickets in advance, click here.

We welcome the whole family to join us for fun, music, and all-you-can-eat fajitas at the Starlight Ranch, located at... Posted by Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, April 28, 2022

