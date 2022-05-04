Who's Hiring?
Dumas police investigating death of woman

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Dumas police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old woman.

Police say the woman was found at a home on 3rd Place around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

About the same time, a chase began with a 31-year-old man.

The chase ended near Stinnett when the man wrecked the car and was ejected.

He was taken to an area hospital.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

Police have not yet released the names of the victim and suspect due to the ongoing investigation.

