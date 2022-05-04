Who's Hiring?
Dimmitt man killed in Castro County wreck

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man from Dimmitt was killed in a wreck involving four vehicles on US 385 yesterday.

The wreck occurred at 1:45 p.m. about six miles north of Dimmitt.

A Chevrolet Silverado was north on US 385 in a construction zone and approaching stopped traffic.

DPS officials said the driver failed to control speed and struck a stopped For Expedition causing it to spin and strike the back of a stopped Lincoln Mark LT.

The Chevrolet Silverado continued north and struck a semi-trailer, spun around and came to rest partially on the improved shoulder and in the east ditch facing west. All other vehicle remained on the roadway.

DPS officials said the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, 75-year-old James Baker of Dimmitt, was transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Baker later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The other drivers involved were not injured.

DPS said the crash is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

