Amarillo police seek information on gyrocopter theft

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on a gyrocopter that was stolen yesterday.

The KB2 Dropkeled Gyrocopter was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Sunset Terrace on Tuesday.

Prior to it being stolen, APD said the front fairing had been removed. The tail number on the gyrocopter is N243ST.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of the copter, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

