Amarillo College hosting Cinco de Mayo celebration on Thursday

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Thursday evening at Amarillo College.

The college’s Hispanic Student Association is hosting the event tomorrow from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Oeschger Family Mall/Clock Tower, located at the Washington Street Campus.

The festive event will include dancing, food trucks, raffle tickets and more.

