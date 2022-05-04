Amarillo College hosting Cinco de Mayo celebration on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Thursday evening at Amarillo College.

The college’s Hispanic Student Association is hosting the event tomorrow from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Oeschger Family Mall/Clock Tower, located at the Washington Street Campus.

The festive event will include dancing, food trucks, raffle tickets and more.

