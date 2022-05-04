Who's Hiring?
Amarillo College to be awarded $100K grant for workplace safety program

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Mutual Insurance Company is awarding Amarillo College a $100,000 grant to support its workplace safety program.

The insurance company is presenting the money to the college tomorrow morning at AC’s Washington Street Campus, located at 2201 S. Washington St.

The grant will support AC’s Safety and Environmental Technology program.

The workplace safety courses are available for community employers, workers and the general public.

Scott Bain, Texas Mutual’s manager of regional safety services, will present the check to Toni Gray, executive director of workforce development.

