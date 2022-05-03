WT baseball and softball start LSC Championship play

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Conference Championships start this week for the West Texas A&M softball and baseball team.

The number 13-ranked Buffs baseball team secured home field advantage for their Opening Series against the Oklahoma Christian Eagles. WT, the number 2-seed, needs momentum after having lost six of their last eight games.

It starts with pitching, a group that’s allowed the third most home runs in the conference at 46. Back in March the Buffs beat the Eagles in 3-of-4 games played.

”They’re playing some really good baseball right now. Even when they came here in March they’re a scary team. I mean to start the year offensively they brought everybody back from last year. They have a ton of talent offensively,” said Matt Vanderburg, WT baseball head coach. “They’ve gotten better on the mound as well and stuff, so it’s going to be a tough weekend.”

The LSC Championship Series Opener between WT and Oklahoma Christian starts Friday at 7 p.m. at Wilder Park. Game 2 is Saturday at 7 p.m. and if necessary game 3 is Sunday at 1 p.m. in Canyon. Their tournament is double-elimination.

The Lady Buffs are on the road this week for the softball Lone Star Conference Championships. WT will play their single round one game against the Cameron Lady Aggies, a team the Lady Buffs swept a month ago.

WT’s pitching is starting to come together at the right time. They’ve allowed the fourth fewest runs in the conference and the least amount of walks.

”We do have the luxury of having lots of different pitchers and stuff like that, so we can give them lots of different looks and everything,” said Michael Mook, WT softball head coach. “It’s just really going to be lots of matchups and just making sure that everybody is ready to go at any time.”

The Lady Buffs leave for UT Tyler on Tuesday. WT holds the 8-seed in the LSC Championships tournament and they’ll play Cameron on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

