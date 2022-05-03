Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robbery of a convenience store on April 14.

The robbery occurred on a Thursday in the 3100 block of Plains Blvd.

Employees reported two men entered the store with knives and demanded money from the register.

The suspects then left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no reported injuries.

Those with information on the robbery are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may earn a reward of up to $1,000.

