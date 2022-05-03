Last day on early voting for AISD Bond elections, early results show this evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The voting turnout for both Randall and Potter counties for the AISD Bonds and Two State Amendments are down by around half compared to other May elections due to elections being for measures and not for candidates.

“We’re sitting at about were we thought we might be as of this moment, at about five percent of our voters have voted and that includes our voters who have voted by mail. It’s not unusual for an election that just has measures on it, propositions typically has a lower turnout than when you have people on the ballot,” said Melynn Huntley, Potter County election administrator.

The Randall County and Potter County elections spots are open until 7:00 p.m. and election day is May 7.

Early voting and mail-in results will be pushed out starting at 7:00 tonight.

