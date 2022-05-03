FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Moisture will return to our region by tomorrow morning which will energize the atmosphere and set the stage for a couple of rounds of thunderstorms.

The first round will likely occur in the early morning hours from Amarillo southward. These storms may produce heavy rain, lightning, and hail.

First Alert: Severe weather risk (KFDA)

There is then the potential for storms later in the day which will most likely impact areas from Amarillo eastward to Oklahoma.

The stronger storms late in the day may possibly turn severe with very large and damaging hail, destructive winds, and perhaps a few tornadoes.

Storms should move out of the area tomorrow evening.

Our audience is strongly encouraged to be tuned in and weather aware as we track developments and pass along information throughout the day.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

