Fallen officers honored during ceremony at Bill Clements Unit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The William P. “Bill” Clements Unit held a ceremony this morning to honor fallen officers.

The ceremony paid tribute to five officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Assistant Warden Teresa Martinez said the ceremony brought the officers together.

“It is extremely important. It brings us together. It builds our sense of family. It has always been there, it has just been six feet apart with COVID,” said Martinez. “So now it gives us an opportunity to come together and be that family that we always are. It means everything. They gave everything for what we do everyday. They’re true heroes.”

The five names of the officers will be dedicated on a wall in the Clements Unit to honor their sacrifice.

