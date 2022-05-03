Cool Start

Overnight cold front looks to have temperatures awfully chilly for our Tuesday morning, with freezes likely for our northern most areas. One factor that could come into play is cloud cover, that could prevent frost in some parts of the area. Winds will eventually turn out of the southeast today, allowing our temperatures to warm into the low 70s by the end of the day with skies staying sunny. Looking ahead to Wednesday, we could see a dryline set up for severe weather, especially in our eastern zones by late in the day.

