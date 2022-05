AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Frost and Freeze Advisories are in effect for parts of the Panhandle until 9:00am for temperatures running into the low to mid 30s. After a cool start temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s. Wednesday brings a chance for some scattered thunderstorms, then highs will climb into the mid 90s for the weekend.

