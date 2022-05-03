Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police are asking for help identifying a man for vandalizing the pavilion at a park.

According to the release, on April 21, at around 5:00 p.m., the man was see vandalizing the walls at the pavilion at Paul Lindsey Park.

If you have any information about this person call, the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

