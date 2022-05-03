Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police are asking for help identifying a man for vandalizing the pavilion at a park.

According to the release, on April 21, at around 5:00 p.m., the man was see vandalizing the walls at the pavilion at Paul Lindsey Park.

If you have any information about this person call, the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody
1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery of gas station
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Texas County Sheriff’s...
Man dead after pursuit leading to officer involved shooting in Texas County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Scattered Storms Wednesday
Last day for early voting
Last day on early voting for AISD Bond elections, early results show this evening
VIDEO: Fallen officers honored during ceremony at Bill Clements Unit
VIDEO: Fallen officers honored during ceremony at Bill Clements Unit
Five fallen heroes were honored Tuesday morning at the Bill Clements Unit.
Fallen officers honored during ceremony at Bill Clements Unit