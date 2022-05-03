Author Skip Hollandsworth to deliver AC Creative Minds Lecture

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is taking reservations for their Creative Mind Lecture featuring Texas author Skip Hollandsworth on Thursday.

The lecture takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Though the lecture is free and open to the public, guests can choose to purchase tickets for a meet-the-author reception for $25, which includes reserved seating. To reserve, contact the AC Foundation at 806-371-5924 or by email at srleuthen@actx.edu.

Hollandsworth’s book The Midnight Assassin, a story about ritualistic slayings in Austin during the 1880s, has been a New York Times bestseller.

He is also a longtime writer and executive editor at Texas Monthly magazine.

