Adults, children invited to tour replica of Hebrew Tabernacle in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to experience history with a free tour of the Hebrew Tabernacle this week in Hereford.

Messiah’s Mansion is a replica of the historic sanctuary that was built by the Hebrews to worship God thousands of years ago.

The museum travels across the U.S. and is open for all ages.

The tour will provide a unique experience to learn about ancient history.

Tours are open Tuesday through Sunday, May 3 to May 8, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Hereford, located at 711 W. Park Ave.

To reserve a free tour, go here.

