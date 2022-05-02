Who's Hiring?
Woman facing federal charges after finding $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS have arrested a woman after finding around $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to DPS, on April 28, at around 3:00 p.m. a trooper stopped a vehicle traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

The trooper found multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine in a luggage in the back seat and inside the center console.

35-year-old Angel Diaz-Torres, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

She was transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Albuquerque to Oklahoma City.

According to street estimates, the drugs are worth $900,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

